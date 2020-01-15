Kyrou is expected to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's matchup versus the Flyers, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

This will be Kyrou's third straight healthy scratch and his fifth in seven games. Kyrou has shown flashes of his upside this season, as he's one of the Blues' best pure skaters while displaying a playmaking ability, but his defensive game could use some work. The 21-year-old told Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest that the team told him he can move out of the hotel and find housing in St. Louis, so he'll likely be sticking with the Blues all year. Keep an eye on Kyrou's progress going forward, as he carries dynasty value.