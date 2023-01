Kyrou scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

The 24-year-old picked up right where he left off at the end of December, recording his fifth multi-point effort in his last seven games. Kyrou is proving that last season's breakout was for real, and through 35 games he's piled up 18 goals and 37 points, including seven goals and 13 points with the man advantage.