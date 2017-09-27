Schmaltz was part of Wednesday's roster cuts and has been reassigned to AHL San Antonio.

Schmaltz was given a decent chance to make the Blues' Opening Night roster following an ankle injury to Jay Bouwmeester during training camp, but it appears that the organization wants their 2012 first-round pick to get more seasoning in the minors for at least the near future. The former University of North Dakota standout has good size and on-ice vision, making him at least a potential recall option for the 2017-18 campaign.