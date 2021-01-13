Schmaltz was released from his professional tryout by the Coyotes on Wednesday, per TSN.
Schmaltz last logged an NHL game back in 2018-19 when he was with the Blues and wasn't able to earn a contract from the Yotes. At this point, the 27-year-old defenseman will likely need to sign a minor-league only contract or head overseas to continue his NHL career.
