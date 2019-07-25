Maple Leafs' Jordan Schmaltz: Acquired via trade
Schmaltz was brought in by Toronto from St. Louis in exchange for Andreas Borgman.
Schmaltz will likely be given the opportunity to show his new organization what he can bring to the table, but considering the team has already acquired Tyson barrie, Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur, it seems unlikely he will make the Opening Night lineup versus Ottawa on Oct. 2.
