Schmaltz agreed to terms on a contract with Finnish side HIFK Helsinki on Wednesday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Schmaltz spent the - campaign playing on a minor-league only contract for AHL Tucson, for which he recorded just two goals and four assists in 30 contests. Having last played in the NHL back in 2018-19 with the Blues, this move overseas may mark the end of Schmaltz's NHL career, having played in 42 games for St. Louis but never scored a goal in the top league.