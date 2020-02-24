Play

The Islanders acquired Schmaltz from Toronto in exchange for Matt Lorito on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Schmaltz recorded 13 points in 37 games with AHL Toronto this season. A first-round pick in 2012, the 6-foot-2 blueliner has just five assists in 42 career NHL games. He will report to AHL Bridgeport.

