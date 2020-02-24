Islanders' Jordan Schmaltz: Traded in minor-league deal
The Islanders acquired Schmaltz from Toronto in exchange for Matt Lorito on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Schmaltz recorded 13 points in 37 games with AHL Toronto this season. A first-round pick in 2012, the 6-foot-2 blueliner has just five assists in 42 career NHL games. He will report to AHL Bridgeport.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jordan Schmaltz: Acquired via trade•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Heads to waivers•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Awfully accustomed to press box•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Rarely finding scoresheet•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Judgement on horizon•
-
Blues' Jordan Schmaltz: Secures spot on roster for now•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.