Blues' Justin Faulk: Finally pots first of season

Faulk scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Faulk joined St. Louis prior to the 2019-20 season after averaging 14 goals over the previous four seasons with Carolina, but he hasn't been able to replicate that productivity with the Blues. Saturday's goal was his first of the season and came in in his 28th game. On top of it, Faulk has produced only six assists so far for St. Louis. The 27-year-old is too talented and too experienced to stay this quiet, so keep an eye on him to see if his first goal sparks more offense.