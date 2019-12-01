Blues' Justin Faulk: Finally pots first of season
Faulk scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Faulk joined St. Louis prior to the 2019-20 season after averaging 14 goals over the previous four seasons with Carolina, but he hasn't been able to replicate that productivity with the Blues. Saturday's goal was his first of the season and came in in his 28th game. On top of it, Faulk has produced only six assists so far for St. Louis. The 27-year-old is too talented and too experienced to stay this quiet, so keep an eye on him to see if his first goal sparks more offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.