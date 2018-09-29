Blues' Klim Kostin: Among seven recalls
Kostin was recalled by the Blues on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kostin was recalled along with defensemen Chris Butler, Mitch Reinke and Tyler Wotherspoon, plus forwards Mackenzie MacEachern, Adam Musil and Brian Flynn. All seven spent time with the Blues this preseason but were assigned to AHL San Antonio after the first round of cuts. They may get a chance to suit up in Sunday's preseason finale against the Capitals in order to give the veterans a rest, but none stand a chance to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night.
