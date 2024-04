Kostin notched an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Kostin has fit in well with the Sharks in a top-six role, though he entered Thursday with no points over his last two games. The winger helped out on a Luke Kunin tally in the first period. Kostin is up to 14 points, 42 shots on net, 53 PIM, 103 hits and a minus-10 rating over 49 appearances between the Sharks and the Red Wings this season.