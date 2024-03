Kostin posted an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Kostin has fit right in with the Sharks, earning two goals and four assists over eight contests since he was traded from the Red Wings. His productive play has earned him a top-line role in recent games, though he's unlikely to keep that spot. The winger has 10 points, 33 shots on net, 81 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 41 outings overall this season.