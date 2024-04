Kostin (illness) will not play Sunday against Arizona, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Kostin has been solid since joining the Sharks, tallying five goals and nine points through 14 appearances. He's also averaging 14:34 of ice time during that span, higher than he's averaged at any point in his NHL career. Kostin will be considered questionable ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Flames.