Kostin scored a goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Kostin continues to exceed expectations while playing in a top-six role for the Sharks. He has three goals and four assists over nine contests with the team since he was traded from the Red Wings at the deadline. Overall, he's managed 11 points, 34 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-8 rating through 42 outings overall.