MacEachern won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues will also be without Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), so Sammy Blais (wrist) will fill in on the fourth line after over two months on the mend. MacEachern's a solid role player for the Blues with 67 hits over 42 games, and he's added six goals and three assists as well. He'll aim to get back in the lineup Friday versus the Oilers.