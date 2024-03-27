Sundqvist is being evaluated for a lower-body injury Wednesday and will miss Thursday's game against Calgary.
Sundqvist was hurt during Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to Vegas. He has six goals and 21 points in 71 contests this season. Zach Dean might draw into the lineup Thursday due to Sundqvist's absence.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Inks two-year extension•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Supplies helper in huge win•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Nets power-play tally•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Makes up for penalty•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Breaks up shutout bid•