Sundqvist scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Sundqvist got the Blues on the board in the final minute of the second period, stuffing a rebound past Carter Hart on the power play to tie the game 1-1. The 29-year-old Sundqvist now has points in three straight games, including power-play goals in back-to-back contests, after tallying just two assists in his previous 12 games. Overall, he's up to five goals and 17 points this season. While Sundqvist will primarily skate on St. Louis' fourth line, he's averaged 1:27 of power-play time over their last three outings.