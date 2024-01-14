Sundqvist scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Sundqvist's penalty led to the Bruins' third-period tally, which put them ahead 3-2. Later in the frame, Sundqvist got a piece of a Scott Perunovich shot to knock in the game-tying goal, which forced overtime. Sundqvist has three points over his last four games, but it'll be hard to trust his offense in the long run as long as he remains on the fourth line. The 29-year-old has four goals, 16 points, 43 shots on net, 40 hits, 32 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 41 outings overall.