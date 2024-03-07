Sundqvist has signed a two-year, $3 million extension with the Blues on Thursday.
Sundqvist has six goals and 15 assists in 62 games this season, but he has been held off the scoresheet in his last six games. The 29-year-old has been seeing second-unit power-play time this season, scoring three times while adding two assists with the man-advantage.
