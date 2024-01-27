Sundqvist scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Sundqvist went hard to the net and got a stick on a Brayden Schenn pass for the opening goal at 7:39 of the first period. The tally was Sundqvist's third goal and fifth point over 11 games in January. The 29-year-old has mainly played on the fourth line, though he's also seeing time on the second power-play unit. For the season, the center has six goals, 18 points, 47 shots on net, 43 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 47 outings.