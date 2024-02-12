Sundqvist recorded an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.
Sundqvist dumped the puck off at the defense blue line to Alexei Toropchenko, who razzled and dazzled with an incredible between-the-legs move on the way to the game's first goal. Sundqvist is confined to a bottom-six role, but he's still producing at a decent clip based on six goals and 13 assists through 51 games.
