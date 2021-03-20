Sundqvist (knee) will require surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, and he is out for the rest of the year.

Sundqvist will be reevaluated when training camp for the 2021-22 season opens, so his recovery is likely to last at least six months. The injury occurred during Friday's game versus the Sharks. With Sundqvist out, Dakota Joshua and Jacob De La Rose will be counted on to fill a fourth-line role. Expect Sundqvist to eventually surface on injured reserve. He finished the year with nine points in 28 games.