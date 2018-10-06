Sundqvist (upper body) has specifically been placed on long-term injured reserve rather than the seven-day injury list, according to CapFriendly.

By shifting Sundqvist to IR, the Blues reportedly save an additional $700,000 against the upper limit of the salary cap. Unfortunately, it also means that the depth center won't be able eligible to return for at least 10 games and 24 calendar days. As such, we're looking at an early November return for Sundqvist, provided he's healthy by then.