Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Transferred to LTIR
Sundqvist (upper body) has specifically been placed on long-term injured reserve rather than the seven-day injury list, according to CapFriendly.
By shifting Sundqvist to IR, the Blues reportedly save an additional $700,000 against the upper limit of the salary cap. Unfortunately, it also means that the depth center won't be able eligible to return for at least 10 games and 24 calendar days. As such, we're looking at an early November return for Sundqvist, provided he's healthy by then.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...