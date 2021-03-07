Sundqvist (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist didn't play in the third period of Friday's win against the Kings. He'll miss his first game of the season Saturday. The 26-year-old will be replaced in the lineup by Vladimir Tarasenko, who is making his season debut after starting the year on long-term injured reserve.
