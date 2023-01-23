Buchnevich sat out Monday's practice with a lingering lower-body injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It hasn't been determined yet if Buchnevich will be available to play Tuesday versus Buffalo. He has supplied 15 goals, 38 points, 72 shots on net and 37 hits in 38 games this season. Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) worked in Buchnevich's place alongside Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev during Monday's session.