Buchnevich scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.
Buchnevich's goal stretched the Blues' lead to 4-2 late in the second period. He has three goals and nine assists over his last 11 outings while maintaining a significant top-six role. The 28-year-old is up to 27 goals, 61 points, 200 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 76 contests overall. It's a strong year, but it's likely to be the worst of his three campaigns in St. Louis.
