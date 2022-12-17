Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Buchnevich helped out on a Jordan Kyrou power-play goal in the second period. In the third, Buchnevich's 10th tally of the season stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this year. The dynamic winger is up to 23 points (nine on the power play), 49 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating through 22 appearances. He's collected four goals and three assists in his last five appearances, though he missed four games with a lower-body injury in the middle of that stretch.