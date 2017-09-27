Fabbri will sit out the 2017-18 season after re-injuring his surgically-repaired left knee.

This was destined to be the year Fabbri made the leap to become an elite offensive threat after last season was cut short due to a torn ACL. He posted 11 goals and 19 points in 51 games, and the 21-year-old increased his power-play minutes and physicality (64 hits). With Patrik Berglund (shoulder) out until December, there was talk of possibly moving Fabbri to third-line center. If that didn't work out, though, he stood a solid chance to end up in a top-six role, possibly even with Vladimir Tarasenko. Without Fabbri, the Blues will have to look for a full-time replacement this season, and they're riddled with young talent that's looking to step up. St. Louis will likely choose between Klim Kostin, Tage Thompson, Wade Megan and Samuel Blais to be its long-term asset, and all four have proved themselves capable throughout camp. It wouldn't be surprising if they all made the Opening Night roster and stuck with the team until Alexander Steen (hand) returned from injury, and then the Blues will likely stick with just one.