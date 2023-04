Bortuzzo (upper body) is considered doubtful for St. Louis' last two games of the season, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues aren't going to make the playoffs, so Bortuzzo has almost certainly seen his last action in 2022-23. In the likely event that ends up being the case, he'll finish the campaign having picked up five points while averaging just 12:34 of ice time through 43 games.