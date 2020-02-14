Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Pockets helper
Bortuzzo registered an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Bortuzzo earned his first point in his last six appearances. The 30-year-old has just a part-time role on the third pairing for the Blues -- he's at five points, 46 hits and 35 blocks through 33 contests. Bortuzzo will likely have to contend with Niko Mikkola for playing time in the near-term.
