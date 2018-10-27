Thomas will play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thomas last played Oct. 14 so if nothing else, the 19-year-old forward should bring fresh legs to St. Louis' lineup. With only two wins on the season, the Blues are running out of ideas. Thomas isn't likely to change their fortunes and also isn't worth considering in any fantasy format.

