Blues' Robert Thomas: Enjoys three-point outing
Thomas collected a goal and two assists with two shots Tuesday in a 6-5 win over Chicago.
Thomas picked up his 10th goal of the season in the second period, topping the nine he tallied as a rookie in 2018-19. Thomas also set up a pair of goals by Zach Sanford and now has five points in his last three games. The 20-year-old has emerged as a key cog in the Blues' balanced offensive attack, chipping in with 39 points in 59 games.
