Thomas scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

The goal was Thomas' first power-play point of 2019-20. The 20-year-old plays primarily on St. Louis' third line but is also part of its second power-play unit, finishing Sunday's win with 1:00 of ice time with the man advantage. As long as Thomas remains involved in St. Louis' power-play plans, his fantasy value will be tough to ignore.