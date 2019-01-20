Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes out two helpers
O'Reilly sent out two assists and six shots on net in Saturday's win over the Senators.
O'Reilly won the faceoff back to Vladimir Tarasenko, who quickly flicked his signature wrister into the back of the net to tie the game. He later set up Carl Gunnarsson's game-winning goal in the third frame. O'Reilly now has a point in four straight games (one goal, five assists) and five two-assist games in the last 10 contests.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Sets up two goals•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pair of assists in win•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Salvages night with late goal•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes two helpers Thursday•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Lone goal not enough for Notes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...