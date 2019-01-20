Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes out two helpers

O'Reilly sent out two assists and six shots on net in Saturday's win over the Senators.

O'Reilly won the faceoff back to Vladimir Tarasenko, who quickly flicked his signature wrister into the back of the net to tie the game. He later set up Carl Gunnarsson's game-winning goal in the third frame. O'Reilly now has a point in four straight games (one goal, five assists) and five two-assist games in the last 10 contests.