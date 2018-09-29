Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Opens scoring Friday
O'Reilly turned in one goal and five shots on net in Friday's 3-1 preseason win over the Stars.
Finally, O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko struck chemistry by opening scoring 31 seconds into the second period. The pair are already exceptional talents, so jelling together was the last step. O'Reilly now has two points in four preseason games and will have a chance to add to that total in Sunday's preseason finale against the Capitals.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Traded to St. Louis•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Named alternate captain for Canada•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores in defeat•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Contributes three points to huge road win•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Records two second-period points•
-
Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches assist in second straight game•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...