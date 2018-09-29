O'Reilly turned in one goal and five shots on net in Friday's 3-1 preseason win over the Stars.

Finally, O'Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko struck chemistry by opening scoring 31 seconds into the second period. The pair are already exceptional talents, so jelling together was the last step. O'Reilly now has two points in four preseason games and will have a chance to add to that total in Sunday's preseason finale against the Capitals.