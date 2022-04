O'Reilly scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

O'Reilly extended his point streak to five games with the empty-netter. He's earned three goals and three assists during that stretch. The veteran center is up to 17 tallies, 47 points, 145 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 66 appearances this season. Even with his scoring numbers down, he's maintained a top-six role for his strong two-way play.