Blais logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Los Angeles.

Blais set up Brandon Saad's power-play marker in the first period before adding a second assist on Pavel Buchnevich's goal in the second. The 26-year-old Blais has points in four straight contests, tallying two goals and four assists in that span. Since returning to St. Louis, he's recorded eight goals and 15 points in 22 games after logging just five assists in 40 games with the Rangers. Blais should continue to offer some upside down the stretch while playing a middle-six role with St. Louis.