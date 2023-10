Blais scored a goal, recorded two shots on goal, dished out two hits and finished plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Blais is skating on the third line and finished with just 14:38 of ice time, but he also logged 2:13 on the power play. The 27-year-old winger is known for his physical presence while having a nice scoring touch. Through three games with the Blues, he has produced a goal, an assist and 11 hits.