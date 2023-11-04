Blais logged an assist and six hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Blais set up a Jake Neighbours goal in the second period as the Blues' fourth line combined to open the scoring. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Blais. The winger has one goal, two helpers, seven shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-1 rating through nine appearances this season. Even if he moved up the lineup, Blais doesn't have enough of a track record on offense to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.