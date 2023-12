Blais posted four hits and a shot on net across 7:27 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Blais is skating on the fourth line but is averaging 2.9 hits per game while maintaining a decent scoring touch with seven points through 27 games. He registered 20 points through 31 games last season while averaging 14:36 of ice time, so if he climbs the depth chart, he's worth taking a flier on, especially in DFS circles.