Blais scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Blais opened the scoring at 5:19 of the first period with his first goal in eight games. Over that span, he also produced six assists, remaining productive in a middle-six role. The winger has nine goals, 25 points, 69 shots on net, 228 hits and a plus-4 rating through 69 contests between the Blues and the Rangers this season.