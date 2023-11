Blais notched an assist and six hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Blais has picked up three helpers over nine games in November. The 27-year-old winger is up to one goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-3 rating through 16 contests overall. While his physical play is among the best in the league, Blais hasn't contributed enough offense to justify a roster spot in most fantasy formats.