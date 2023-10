Blais posted an assist and six hits in the Blues' 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Blais picked up a secondary assist on Tyler Tucker's goal in the second period. He would also post six hits and one blocked shot in his 12:34 TOI. Coming off a solid season with nine goals and 20 points in 31 games last year, Blais will look to start off strong playing in the Blues' top-nine forward core and second power-play unit.