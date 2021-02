Blais scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Blais scored at 3:34 of the second period, continuing a back-and-forth battle between the teams that began in the first. The goal was Blais' second of the year -- he's added two helpers, eight PIM and 32 hits through 11 contests. The physical winger has mostly worked in a third-line role, but his scoring output limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.