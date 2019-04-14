Blues' Samuel Blais: Won't play Sunday
Blais (ankle) will not suit up for Sunday's Game 3 contest against the Blues, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Blais hasn't cracked the lineup since March 12 and had just four points in 32 regular season games. His next chance to play will be in Game 4 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...