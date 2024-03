Krug (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Minnesota, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Krug missed his first game of the season Thursday in Ottawa. The defenseman has three goals, 34 points, 148 shots on goal and 95 blocked shots in 69 appearances. Look for Marco Scandella to be a healthy scratch as Krug will slide in on the second unit, alongside Justin Faulk.