Krug tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

The Wild were frantically trying to tie up the game late in the third period after pulling netminder Marc-Andre Fleury but Krug shot the puck 195 feet from behind his goal line to put the game for good. Krug added an assist on the power play in the second period, one shot on goal and one hit in 24:46 of ice time. In his last 10 games, the 32-year old defenseman has produced two goals, 10 assists, 13 blocked shots and 15 shots on goal. The Blues are currently in the playoff hunt, and Krug's offensive contributions could become even more valuable as the season progresses.