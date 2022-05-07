Husso stopped 28 of 32 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Husso turned in a second straight dud, and he's now allowed nine goals on 59 shots in a pair of losses. The 27-year-old's shaky play started when he allowed two goals in the opening 2:18, and the Blues weren't able to catch up after that. With a past Stanley Cup winner in Jordan Binnington available on the bench, it's possible the Blues make a change in goal for Sunday's Game 4 to spark the team, though no official decision has been made yet.