Husso (lower body) suffered a setback in his return from a lower-body injury in warmups Friday with AHL Grand Rapids, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso's made just one appearance since Dec. 20, aggravating a lower-body injury on Feb. 13 versus Edmonton. It appears unlikely now that Husso will return before the end of the regular season. The 29-year-old goaltender went 9-5-2 this season with an .892 save percentage and 3.55 GAA.