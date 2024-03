Husso (lower body) is still week-to-week but should return before the end of the regular season, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com on Wednesday.

Husso hasn't been in net since Feb. 13. He has a 9-5-2 record, 3.55 GAA and .892 save percentage in 19 appearances in 2023-24. Detroit figures to continue to lean heavily on Alex Lyon during Husso's absence.