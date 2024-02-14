Husso was hurt when the Oilers scored their first goal in Tuesday's game, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Husso was replaced by Alex Lyon immediately following Leon Draisaitl's tally. This was Husso's first game since Dec. 18, but he lasted just 8:48, stopping six of seven shots. If Husso has aggravated a previous lower-body injury, Lyon and James Reimer will likely take over as the goaltending duo for the Red Wings.